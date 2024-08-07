18 Chinese aircraft cross into Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone

In response, Taiwan monitored the situation and responded accordingly. So far in August, Taiwan has detected PLA aircraft 71 times and Chinese ships 36 times

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) said that 21 Chinese military aircraft were detected including J-16 and KJ-500 were detected on Tuesday (local time). The Ministry further said, that of the 21 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, 18 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central, southwestern and eastern Taiwan's eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Overall 21 #PLA aircraft in various types (including J-16, KJ-500, etc.) were detected from 1830hr today. Out of which, 18 crossed the median line of the #Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) August 6, 2024

"Overall 21 #PLA aircraft in various types (including J-16, KJ-500, etc.) were detected from 1830hr today. Out of which, 18 crossed the median line of the #Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ," Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said in a post on X. On Monday, Taiwan said that 9 Chinese military aircraft and 9 naval vessels were operating around Taiwan, out of which 6 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's eastern Air Defence Identification Zone.

In response, Taiwan monitored the situation and responded accordingly. So far in August, Taiwan has detected PLA aircraft 71 times and Chinese ships 36 times, Taiwan News reported. Since September 2020, China has intensified its use of gray zone tactics by increasing the number of military aircraft and naval vessels operating around Taiwan. According to a Taiwan News report, gray zone tactics are "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resorting to direct and sizable use of force.

"This latest incident adds to a series of similar provocations by China in recent months. China has increased its military activities around Taiwan, including regular air and naval incursions into Taiwan's ADIZ and military exercises near the island. Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949. However, China considers Taiwan part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.

