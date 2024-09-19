Indian-origin man fined for cussing at police officers, doctor in Singapore

As he was being examined by a doctor at the hospitals accident and emergency (A&E) department, he woke up

An Indian-origin man was fined SGD7,000 for having hurled vulgarities at a security officer, police officers, and a doctor who was treating him at a hospital.

Mohanarajan Mohan, 30, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two charges under the Protection from Harassment Act, as reported by The Straits Times.

State Prosecuting Officer A Majeed Yosuff said that on April 14, Mohanarajan was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital in an unconscious state.

The prosecutor said Mohanarajan, who was drunk, insisted on being discharged and began verbally abusing the doctor and the staff.

When an auxiliary police officer arrived and tried to calm him down, Mohanarajan shouted vulgarities at him too.

As Mohanarajan was escorted out of the A&E department, he continued yelling at the auxiliary police officer.

Outside, two police officers who were called to the scene approached Mohanarajan to speak to him.

However, he shouted at one of the officers and said: "By law, I am not inside the hospital, right? Can you guys leave me alone?"

When more police officers arrived, he allegedly verbally abused them too and was subsequently arrested.

While in the police car, he continued to verbally abuse the officers, and kicked the interior of the vehicle repeatedly despite being told not to, said the prosecutor.

In mitigation, Mohanarajan, who was unrepresented, said he was going through a divorce at the time of his offences, and was stressed and depressed.

"I am very remorseful for what I did, and I do not want to repeat these offences because I respect Singapore's law and regulations," The Straits Times quoted him as pleading.

He sought leniency from the judge, adding, he is attending counselling sessions as well as pursuing a diploma.

In sentencing, District Judge Sandra Looi told Mohanarajan: "I am heartened to hear that you are pursuing education and are determined to never be in a similar state as you are in today again."

She added: "We seek your and our community's understanding that our public service officers who serve our society deserve our utmost respect. That I am sure we all will agree."