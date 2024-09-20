Breaking News
Mumbai: Couple booked after ‘pranking’ Salman’s father Salim Khan
Mumbai: Khar man who escaped drug case frame says probe stuck
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: CCTV surveillance to curb debris dumping in Versova
Mumbai: Khar residents fear return of sleepless nights
Mumbai: Email hack scuttles 18-year-old’s MBBS aspirations
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > News > World News > Article > Israel turns focus toward Lebanon and Hezbollah

Israel turns focus toward Lebanon and Hezbollah

Updated on: 20 September,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  Tel Aviv
Agencies |

Top

Around 3,450 wounded in remote attacks over two days, 32 lives lost

Israel turns focus toward Lebanon and Hezbollah

Palestinian children walk to a temporary shelter in an educational centre under the supervision of UNICEF, in Khan Yunis. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Israel turns focus toward Lebanon and Hezbollah
x
00:00

Israel’s defense minister has declared the start of a “new phase” of the war as Israel turns its focus toward the northern front against Hezbollah militants based in Lebanon. Two waves of explosive attacks hit Syria and Lebanon: an apparent Israeli attack targeting pagers used by Hezbollah that killed at least 12 and wounded nearly 3,000 on Tuesday, and exploding walkie-talkies and other electronics Wednesday across Lebanon that killed at least 20 people and injured 450 others.


“We are at the start of a new phase in the war—it requires courage, determination and perseverance,” Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told troops on Wednesday. The head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council promised the group would respond to Tuesday’s pager explosion attack with “special punishment”. Meanwhile, Hezbollah militants fired a fresh barrage of rockets into northern Israel on Thursday.



Japanese firm says walkie-talkies with its logo were discontinued years ago


The remains of an exploded radio device. PIC/AFP
The remains of an exploded radio device. PIC/AFP

Japanese wireless communication equipment-maker Icom says it cannot confirm whether a walkie-talkie used in the explosive attacks against Hezbollah was related to the company, noting that the production and sales of that device and its battery were discontinued about a decade ago. The Osaka-based Icom was responding Thursday to a report that said one of the walkie-talkies used in the attacks a day earlier had a sticker with the company’s logo. Icom also noted that the device in question did not have an anti-counterfeit hologram sticker, which all authentic Icom products should be carrying.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

israel Lebanon syria world news tel aviv International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK