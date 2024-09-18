Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Another explosion in Lebanon walkie talkies explode in Hezbollah members funeral

Updated on: 18 September,2024 08:36 PM IST  |  Beirut
AP |

Hezbollah's Al Manar TV reported blast in Lebanon at multiple places, which it said were the result of walkie-talkies detonating

The explosions come a day after 2,000 people were injured following pager blasts. Pic/AFP

Multiple explosions occurred Wednesday at the site of a funeral for three Hezbollah members and a child killed by exploding pagers the day before, according to Associated Press journalists at the scene.


Hezbollah's Al Manar TV reported explosions in multiple areas of Lebanon, which it said were the result of walkie-talkies detonating.



The pagers used by Hezbollah that exploded in an apparent Israeli attack were made by a company based in Hungary, another firm said Wednesday as details of the mysterious operation began to emerge.


The attack heightened the simmering conflict between Israel and Hezbollah that risks escalating into all-out war. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

