A lot of that growth is in India, and is driven by the domestic market as well, which actually is a healthy sign, in some ways, Ajay Banga said

Ajay Banga. File Pic/AFP

Listen to this article 'India's growth rate is among the shiniest parts in the world economy': Ajay Banga x 00:00

India's growth rate is among the shiniest parts of the world economy, World Bank president Ajay Banga said on Thursday, noting that a lot of this is driven by the domestic market.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There is no doubt that India's growth rate is among the shiniest parts of the world economy. I think being able to grow at six, seven per cent and more in this kind of environment shows you that they've done a number of things to get there," Banga told reporters ahead of next week's annual meeting of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

"A lot of that growth is in India, is driven by the domestic market as well, which actually is a healthy sign, in some ways. What India needs to work on as the prime minister laid out is things on quality of life, like air and the quality of water and the like," he said.

"We are actively engaged with them on a number of topics to do with these, and I think we will see more results of those coming out in the coming months in terms of projects," Banga said in response to a question.

World Bank Managing Director for Operations Anna Bjerde said the bank is supporting the government in turning the growth into jobs and also sustainable development. She underscored the need to increase female workforce participation as India has a huge potential to increase the level of participation by women.

The World Bank is also working with India on the urban development side as there's so much potential to make cities much more livable whether it comes to air quality, water supply or urban planning.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever