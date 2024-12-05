On the 40th anniversary of the Bhopal gas tragedy, US Senators propose designating December 3 as National Chemical Disaster Awareness Day to honour survivors and prevent future industrial disasters

To mark the 40th anniversary of the devastating Bhopal chemical disaster, three US Senators—Jeff Merkley, Ron Wyden, and Peter Welch—have introduced a resolution proposing December 3 as National Chemical Disaster Awareness Day, as per PTI reports.

The resolution, introduced in the Senate, acknowledges the relentless efforts of the survivors of the 1984 Bhopal tragedy in advocating for global awareness and accountability to prevent future chemical disasters. It seeks to honour their courage and commitment while encouraging broader public understanding of the catastrophic impact such incidents can have, PTI reports.

The Bhopal disaster, which occurred on December 3, 1984, is widely regarded as the worst industrial accident in history. A toxic cloud of methyl isocyanate gas was released from a pesticide factory owned by Union Carbide, killing an estimated 8,000 people within 72 hours and leaving over 500,000 more with severe injuries and long-term health complications. According to PTI, the incident continues to serve as a grim reminder of the potential dangers posed by industrial negligence.

The resolution commends the resilience of the survivors who have spent decades fighting against poor health, poverty, and marginalisation. It also underscores their efforts to establish measures that could act as deterrents to similar disasters in the future. As per PTI, the document further calls on the US Department of Justice to take timely action in response to the Indian government’s requests concerning Dow Inc., the company that now owns Union Carbide.

The proposed resolution emphasises the need for the United States to comply with obligations under the Treaty on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters, signed between India and the US in 2001. PTI reports that this includes actions related to extradition requests and cooperation in ongoing legal proceedings.

Additionally, the resolution calls for greater engagement with the survivors of the Bhopal disaster to strengthen public awareness about the risks posed by chemical facilities and industrial negligence. It also stresses the importance of human rights and non-discrimination as essential pillars of US foreign policy.

Union Carbide and its representatives have repeatedly ignored court summonses in India, while efforts under extradition treaties between the two nations have been unsuccessful. According to PTI, Dow Inc., which acquired Union Carbide in 2001, has also not compelled its subsidiary to participate in any proceedings related to the tragedy.

By introducing this resolution, the Senators aim to not only commemorate the victims of the Bhopal disaster but also underline the urgent need for accountability and preventive measures to avert similar incidents globally, PTI adds.

(With inputs from PTI)