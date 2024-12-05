President Emmanuel Macron insisted he will serve the rest of his term until 2027. However, he will need to appoint a new prime minister for the second time after July's legislative elections led to a deeply divided parliament

Michel Barnier. Pic/AFP

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier's government has been defeated in a confidence vote in the French National Assembly, intensifying a political crisis and raising concerns about the country's budget for the coming year.

France's far-right and left-wing lawmakers joined together on Wednesday in a historic no-confidence vote prompted by budget disputes that forced Prime Minister Michel Barnier and his Cabinet members to resign, a first since 1962, reported Associated Press.

The National Assembly approved the motion by 331 votes. A minimum of 288 were needed.

President Emmanuel Macron insisted he will serve the rest of his term until 2027. However, he will need to appoint a new prime minister for the second time after July's legislative elections led to a deeply divided parliament, reported the Associated Press.

Macron will address the French on Thursday evening, his office said, without providing details. Barnier is expected to formally resign by then.

A conservative appointed in September, Barnier becomes the shortest-serving prime minister in France's modern Republic.

"I can tell you that it will remain an honour for me to have served France and the French with dignity," Barnier said in his final speech before the vote, reported the Associated Press.

"This no-confidence motion will make everything more serious and more difficult. That's what I'm sure of," he said.

Opposition to Barnier's proposed budget

Wednesday's crucial vote rose from fierce opposition to Barnier's proposed budget.

The National Assembly, France's lower house of parliament, is deeply fractured, with no single party holding a majority. It comprises three major blocs: Macron's centrist allies, the left-wing coalition New Popular Front, and the far-right National Rally. Both opposition blocs, typically at odds, are uniting against Barnier, accusing him of imposing austerity measures and failing to address citizens' needs.

Speaking on TF1 television after the vote, National Rally leader Marine Le Pen said "we had a choice to make, and our choice is to protect the French" from a "toxic" budget, reported the Associated Press.

Le Pen also accused Macron of being "largely responsible for the current situation," adding that "the pressure on the President of the Republic will get stronger and stronger," reported Associated Press.

Speaking at the National Assembly ahead of the vote, hard-left lawmaker Eric Coquerel had called on the government to "stop pretending the lights will go out," noting the possibility of an emergency law to levy taxes from January 1, based on this year's rules, reported Associated Press.

"The special law will prevent a shutdown. It will allow us to get through the end of the year by delaying the budget by a few weeks," Coquerel said.

Macron to pick a new prime minister

Macron must appoint a new prime minister, but the fragmented parliament remains unchanged. No new legislative elections can be held until at least July, creating a potential stalemate for policymakers.

Macron said discussions about him potentially resigning were "make-believe politics" during a trip to Saudi Arabia earlier this week, according to French media reports.

"I'm here because I've been elected twice by the French people," Macron said. He was also reported as saying: "We must not scare people with such things. We have a strong economy."

(With inputs from Associated Press)