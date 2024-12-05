No-confidence vote could topple French govt

Breaking News
Updated on: 05 December,2024 07:36 AM IST  |  Paris
Agencies |

The political drama comes as Macron, currently on a presidential visit to Saudi Arabia, dismissed the threat of a government collapse, according to French media reports on Tuesday, saying discussions about his potential removal from office were “make-believe politics”

(From left) French Prime Minister Michel Barnier with President Emmanuel Macron. File pic/AFP

France’s far-right and left-wing forces are expected to join together on Wednesday to oust Prime Minister Michel Barnier’s government in a historic no-confidence vote prompted by budget disputes. If the motion succeeds, it would mark the first time a French government has been toppled this way in more than 60 years.


President Emmanuel Macron insisted he will serve the rest of his term until 2027 despite growing opposition calls for his departure amid the turmoil. However, Macron will need to appoint a new prime minister for the second time this year, further reshaping France’s political balance after his party’s losses in July’s legislative elections.


The political drama comes as Macron, currently on a presidential visit to Saudi Arabia, dismissed the threat of a government collapse, according to French media reports on Tuesday, saying discussions about his potential removal from office were “make-believe politics”.


The no-confidence motion rose from fierce opposition to Barnier’s proposed budget. The National Assembly, France’s lower house of parliament, is deeply fractured, with no single party holding a majority. It comprises three major blocs: Macron’s centrist allies, the left-wing coalition New Popular Front, and the far-right National Rally (RN). Both opposition blocs, typically at odds, are uniting against Barnier, accusing him of imposing austerity measures and failing to address citizens’ needs.

