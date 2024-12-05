The political drama comes as Macron, currently on a presidential visit to Saudi Arabia, dismissed the threat of a government collapse, according to French media reports on Tuesday, saying discussions about his potential removal from office were “make-believe politics”

(From left) French Prime Minister Michel Barnier with President Emmanuel Macron. File pic/AFP

Listen to this article No-confidence vote could topple French govt x 00:00

France’s far-right and left-wing forces are expected to join together on Wednesday to oust Prime Minister Michel Barnier’s government in a historic no-confidence vote prompted by budget disputes. If the motion succeeds, it would mark the first time a French government has been toppled this way in more than 60 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Emmanuel Macron insisted he will serve the rest of his term until 2027 despite growing opposition calls for his departure amid the turmoil. However, Macron will need to appoint a new prime minister for the second time this year, further reshaping France’s political balance after his party’s losses in July’s legislative elections.

The political drama comes as Macron, currently on a presidential visit to Saudi Arabia, dismissed the threat of a government collapse, according to French media reports on Tuesday, saying discussions about his potential removal from office were “make-believe politics”.

The no-confidence motion rose from fierce opposition to Barnier’s proposed budget. The National Assembly, France’s lower house of parliament, is deeply fractured, with no single party holding a majority. It comprises three major blocs: Macron’s centrist allies, the left-wing coalition New Popular Front, and the far-right National Rally (RN). Both opposition blocs, typically at odds, are uniting against Barnier, accusing him of imposing austerity measures and failing to address citizens’ needs.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever