Modi — who arrived in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday after concluding a two-day trip to Nigeria — has met leaders of several countries, including those from Italy, the UK, Indonesia, Norway and Portugal, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit

Pic/X

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi met French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. According to news agency PTI, the two leaders discussed ways to keep working closely in sectors such as space, energy and artificial intelligence (AI).

The PM also complimented the French President on the successful hosting of the Olympic Games and the Paralympics in Paris earlier this year.

"It is always a matter of immense joy to meet my friend, President Emmanuel Macron," Modi said in a post on X late on Monday.

"We talked about how India and France will keep working closely in sectors like space, energy, AI and other such futuristic areas. Our nations will also work closely to enhance people-to-people linkages," he added.

It is always a matter of immense joy to meet my friend, President Emmanuel Macron. Complimented him on the successful hosting of the Paris Olympics and Paralympics earlier this year. We talked about how India and France will keep working closely in sectors like space, energy, AI… pic.twitter.com/6aNxRtG8yP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2024

Macron also posted about the meeting and wrote, "It is always a pleasure to meet with Prime Minister @NarendraModi, as our partnership with India is both rich and multifaced."



"We reviewed the progress on the initiatives launched during my state visit last January, as well as key international issues," he added in the post and also posted a small video showing the two leaders hugging and sharing a laugh.

It is always a pleasure to meet with Prime Minister @NarendraModi, as our partnership with India is both rich and multifaced.



We reviewed the progress on the initiatives launched during my State visit last January, as well as key international issues. pic.twitter.com/WSatqfqout — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 19, 2024

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in its post on X, described the meeting as "advancing India-France Strategic Partnership".

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Emmanuel Macron of France, on the sidelines of the G20 Brazil Summit," the MEA post stated.

"The leaders discussed ways to further strengthen India-France ties in the areas of trade and investment, technology, AI, DPI (Digital Public Infrastructure). They also exchanged views on regional and international issues, including the Indo-Pacific," the MEA added in the post.

Earlier in the day, Modi met American President Joe Biden and briefly interacted with him. It was not immediately known what transpired between the two leaders.

Modi also interacted with leaders, including those from Brazil, Singapore and Spain, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit on Monday.

(With PTI inputs)