Breaking News
Mumbai | Day 2: First arrests under the new laws
Exclusive | Maharashtra: Liberation in Matheran
Your crowd, your circus: Railway to Metro
Mumbai eagerly awaits open double-decker buses
Mumbai: Double-decker flyover in Andheri delayed until 2026
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > US to announce USD 23 billion more in military assistance for Ukraine

US to announce USD 2.3 billion more in military assistance for Ukraine

Updated on: 03 July,2024 08:20 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Top

The defence secretary said that this new package will provide new air defence interceptors and other critical munitions from US inventories

US to announce USD 2.3 billion more in military assistance for Ukraine

Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
US to announce USD 2.3 billion more in military assistance for Ukraine
x
00:00

The United States will soon announce more than USD 2.3 billion in military aid for Ukraine, US Defence Secretary Llyod Austin said on Tuesday, reported CNN. The defence secretary said that this new package will provide new air defence interceptors and other critical munitions from US inventories.


"This package under presidential drawdown authority will provide new air defence interceptors, anti-tank weapons, and other critical munitions from US inventories," Austin said in a meeting with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.


"It will also enable the United States to procure more Patriot and NASAMs air defence interceptors, which will be provided on an accelerated timeline by the resequencing of deliveries for some foreign military sales," Austin added, according to CNN.


However, it is unclear how much of the total USD 2.3 billion would be under the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA), which pulls equipment from US stocks, or under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), allowing the US to purchase equipment and systems from the US defence industry.

Notably, the US has been announcing regular packages for Ukraine since Congress passed legislation that approved nearly USD 61 billion in Ukraine aid earlier this year, reported CNN.

The US recently moved Ukraine to the top of the list to receive air defence capabilities, putting it ahead of other countries that may have already been in line to receive them. During that time, a White House official told CNN in private discussions, "many of these countries have understood and appreciated the necessity of this decision."

"If any of our partners were in an existential situation like the one that Ukraine is in right now, we would move heaven and earth to help them and it just so happens that right now that country is Ukraine," the official added.

This announcement comes weeks after the US and Ukraine signed a long-term bilateral security pact that commits the US to 10 years of training Ukraine's armed forces, providing military assistance and increasing intelligence sharing, CNN reported.

Additionally, it also comes one week before the NATO summit scheduled to be held in Washington, DC. Austin further said that they would "take steps to build a bridge to NATO membership for Ukraine."

Following the announcement, Umerov thanked Austin for his support and said Ukraine has used it to stop Russia, "stop the aggression towards people, towards our values, national interests."

He further said he looked forward to discussing the possibility of Ukraine becoming a future NATO member, according to CNN. "Hopefully soon, Ukraine will receive its invitation," Umerov said of NATO.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news ukraine washington International news united states of america

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK