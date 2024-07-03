Breaking News
Hungary’s leader in Ukraine to hold talks with Zelensky

Updated on: 03 July,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  Budapest
Agencies |

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and President Volodymyr Zelensky during a meeting in Kyiv. Pic/AP

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was in Kyiv on Tuesday for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, his first visit to the country since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.


Orbán’s press chief confirmed to Hungarian news agency MTI that the prime minister had arrived in the Ukrainian capital in the morning for the talks. Bertalan Havasi said the main topic of the meeting will be the opportunity for building peace as Ukraine fights off Russia’s invasion.


Officials in Kyiv did not confirm Orbán’s arrival. Orbán’s visit was a rare gesture in a relationship that long been marred by tensions. Known as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest EU ally, Orbán has routinely blocked, delayed or watered down EU efforts to extend assistance to Ukraine and to sanction Moscow over its war, frustrating both Zelensky other EU leaders.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

