Seven killed and dozens wounded in Russian missile attack

Seven killed and dozens wounded in Russian missile attack

Updated on: 01 July,2024 07:50 AM IST  |  Kyiv
Agencies

Three children were among the dead and nine more were wounded

Seven killed and dozens wounded in Russian missile attack

A destroyed house following a Russian strike in the centre of Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine. Pic/AFP

Seven killed and dozens wounded in Russian missile attack
Russian missiles slammed into a town in southern Ukraine, killing seven civilians, including children, and wounding dozens more, local authorities reported. Ukrainian officials published photos of bodies stretched out under picnic blankets in a park in Vilniansk, and deep craters in the blackened earth next to the charred, twisted remains of a building.


Thirty-six people were wounded in Saturday evening’s attack, authorities said, and declared a day of mourning Sunday. Vilniansk is in Zaporizhzhia region, less than 30 km from the local capital and north of the front lines, as Russian forces continue to occupy part of the province. Local Gov. Ivan Fedorov said that three children were among the dead and nine more were wounded.


In a separate Telegram post hours earlier, Fedorov said that the strike damaged a shop, residential buildings, and an unspecified “critical infrastructure” facility in Vilniansk, which had a population of around 14,300 prior to Russia’s all-out invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

