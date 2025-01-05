Gautam Gambhir opens up on Virat, Rohit's retirement

As questions and critics continue to surround Virat and Rohit, Gautam Gambhir is hopeful that the duo can continue to take Indian cricket forward. For Gambhir, Rohit and Virat's decision will be in the best interest of the team

Gautam Gambhir (Pic: File Pic)

Following the 3-1 Test series defeat against Australia, Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir opened up on the future of stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

After 10 years of dominance, Team India's reign in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy came to an end. Following the loss, questions were raised about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's decreasing strength in the series.

With Indian stalwarts failing to score runs in front of the Australian attack, some sections of fans started calling on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to announce their retirements from the longest format of the game.

Speculations around Rohit's retirement spiked when Jasprit Bumrah came out at the time of the toss, confirming Rohit's absence from the playing XI. At the time of the toss, the stand-in skipper confirmed that Rohit had decided to opt out.

As questions and critics continue to surround Virat and Rohit, Gautam Gambhir is hopeful that the duo can continue to take Indian cricket forward. For Gambhir, Rohit and Virat's decision will be in the best interest of the team.

"I can't talk about the future of any player. It's up to them as well. They still have the hunger, they still have the passion, they are tough people, and hopefully, they can continue to take Indian cricket forward. Whatever they plan, they will plan in the best interest of the team. I have to be fair and equal to everyone in the dressing room," Gautam Gambhir said in the post-match press conference.

During the Sydney Test, Rohit addressed the constantly growing speculations around his retirement and offered assurance about his place in the team by saying he is not going anywhere.

"I have stood down from this Test, but I am not going anywhere. This is not a retirement or moving away from the format. A guy with a mic, pen or laptop, what they write or say, it doesn't matter. They cannot decide for us. I took the call to stand down after coming to Sydney. Yes, runs are not coming, but there is no guarantee that you won't be able to score two months down the line or six months down the line. I am mature enough to know what I am doing," Rohit Sharma told Star Sports.

In the recently concluded Test series against the Aussies, Rohit Sharma was only able to score 31 runs. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, was also struggling to garner runs since his unbeaten century in Perth.

Featuring in five Test matches, Kohli registered 190 runs with an average of 23.75 and a strike rate of 47.98.

With the BGT done and dusted, along with hopes of reaching the WTC final, India will return to Test cricket in June against England.

(With ANI Inputs)