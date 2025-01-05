Sunil Gavaskar upset after not being invited to present BGT with Border

Allan Border presented the trophy to the hosts' team, but Sunil Gavaskar, despite being present at the venue was left uninvited. The five-match series that Australia won drew record crowds at multiple venues and broke an 87-year-old attendance record at the Melbourne Cricket Ground last week

Sunil Gavaskar (Pic: File Pic)

Team India legend Sunil Gavaskar expressed his sadness after not being invited to present the elusive Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which is named after him and Allan Border.

The five-match Test series between India and Australia ended in Australia's favour. With the win by six wickets, the Aussies reclaimed the BGT title after 10 years, breaking India's strong, unbeaten string.

"I certainly would have loved to have been there for the presentation. After all it is the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and it is about Australia and India," Sunil Gavaskar was quoted as saying by Code Sports.

"I mean, I am here on the ground. To me it should not matter that Australia won when it comes to the presentation. They played better cricket so they won. That's fine."

"Just because I am an Indian. I would have been happy to present the trophy with my good friend Allan Border," he added.

Both India and Australia have been competing for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy since 1996-1997 and the rivalry has grown to become one of the biggest in Test cricket.

The five-match series that Australia won drew record crowds at multiple venues and broke an 87-year-old attendance record at the Melbourne Cricket Ground last week.

Australian chased down the 162-run target in 27 overs with Travis Head (34 not out) and Beau Webster (39 not out) taking the team home.

India lost the five-match series 1-3. Their only win on the tour came in the first Test in Perth.

Resuming day three at 141 for six, India lost their remaining four wickets for 16 runs to be all out for 157 in their second innings. Pat Cummins and Scott Boland shared the wickets in the session with the latter completing a six-wicket haul.

India had won the previous four series against Australia, two at home and as many Down Under.

(With PTI Inputs)