Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IND vs AUS 5th Test India lose Border Gavaskar trophy after 10 years

IND vs AUS 5th Test: India lose Border-Gavaskar trophy after 10 years

Updated on: 05 January,2025 09:23 AM IST  |  Sydney
PTI |

Pat Cummins and Scott Boland shared the wickets in the session with the latter completing a six wicket haul. India had won the previous four series against Australia, two at home and as many Down Under

IND vs AUS 5th Test: India lose Border-Gavaskar trophy after 10 years

Australia’s Travis Head (R) and teammate Beau Webster react after they won the match on day three of the fifth cricket Test match between Australia and India at The SCG in Sydney on January 5, 2025. Pic/AFP

India lost the Border-Gavaskar trophy after 10 years with a six-wicket loss to Australia on day three of the fifth and final Test here on Sunday.


Australian chased down the 162-run target in 27 overs with Travis Head (34 not out) and Beau Webster (39 not out) taking the team home. India lost the five-match series 1-3. Their only win on the tour came in the first Test in Perth.


Also read: Virat Kohli's offside woes resurface as Scott Boland strikes again: WATCH


Resuming day three at 141 for six, India lost their remaining four wickets for 16 runs to be all out for 157 in their second innings.

Pat Cummins and Scott Boland shared the wickets in the session with the latter completing a six wicket haul. India had won the previous four series against Australia, two at home and as many Down Under.

Brief Scores:
India 1st innings: 185 
Australia 1st innings: 181
India 2nd innings: 157 all out in 39.5 overs (Rishabh Pant 61, Scott Boland 6/45).
Australia 2nd innings: 162 for 4 in 27 overs (Usman Khawaja 41, Travis Head 34 not out, Beau Webster 39 not out ; Prasidh Krishna 3/65). 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

