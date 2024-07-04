Team India T20 World Cup Celebration Live Updates: BCCI presents Rs 125 crore cheque to Indian team

Team India T20 World Cup Celebration Live Updates: The T20 World Cup-winning Team India returned home to a euphoric reception on Thursday morning

Players gather at the stadium during the felicitation ceremony (Pic: Atul Kamble)

The T20 World Cup-winning Team India returned home to a euphoric reception on Thursday morning, after winning the title in Barbados. Hundreds of fans were seen holding the national flag and cheering for their favourite players at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. They spent close to two hours at the residence of the Prime Minister before heading back to the hotel. The players will fly to Mumbai at 2pm to participate in an open bus victory parade starting at 5pm followed by a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium.

Some fans claimed that they had been waiting outside the airport since last night.

A fan, Piyush Arora expressed happiness and said, "...We came to T3 because we are very excited. We came to the airport at 3 am."

A young fan of the Men's Indian Cricket Team, Viren said, "I am a huge fan of Jasprit Bumrah and I am waiting for him. I have been standing here since 5:30 AM. I am a huge fan of the Indian Cricket Team.."

Earlier, the flight of the Indian players was delayed due to Hurricane Beryl in Barbados post the T20 World Cup 2024 final. The fans in Mumbai are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their heroes. A similar road show was held in Mumbai 17 years ago when Mahendra Singh Dhoni's team defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in the final of the inaugural 2007 World T20 in South Africa.

Follow Team India T20 World Cup Celebration Live Updates here

9:57 PM: Team India T20 World Cup Celebration Live Updates: Indian cricket team gathers at Wankhede Stadium for BCCI felicitation (Pic: Atul Kamble)

9:37 PM: Team India T20 World Cup Celebration Live Updates: "I couldn't connect with emotions of seniors who cried that night (2011 World Cup win) but now I do. This is the first time in 15 years that I have seen Rohit show so much emotion," said Virat Kohli.

9:31 PM: Team India T20 World Cup Celebration Live Updates: "The huge turnout of fans to welcome us shows they were as desperate for this T20 World Cup title as we were," said India captain Rohit Sharma.

9:20 PM: Team India T20 World Cup Celebration Live Updates: Fans gather at the Wankhede Stadium to witness the ceremonial honouring of the Indian cricket T20 team following their triumph in the ICC Cricket World Cup (Pic: Atul Kamble)

8:58 PM: Team India T20 World Cup Celebration Live Updates: The T20 World Cup victory parade of Team India has concluded at the Wankhede Stadium. The BCCI will now felicitate the players at the iconic venue. (Pic: Sameer Abdedi)

8:40 PM: Team India T20 World Cup Celebration Live Updates: Indian cricket team's victory parade to celebrate T20 World Cup triumph concludes at Wankhede Stadium

8:20 PM: Team India T20 World Cup Celebration Live Updates: Celebratory scenes as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli display trophy to rapturous crowd

7:50 PM: Team India T20 World Cup Celebration Live Updates: Team India embarks on celebratory roadshow to Wankhede Stadium atop open bus

7:21 PM: Team India T20 World Cup Celebration Live Updates: Cricket enthusiasts patiently awaited outside Wankhede Stadium after being barred from entry by the police (Pic: Nascimento Pinto)

7:17 PM: Team India T20 World Cup Celebration Live Updates: Cricket enthusiasts congregated at Terminal 2 as the Indian Cricket team arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, located in Andheri (East) Mumbai (Pic: Satej Shinde)

7:04 pm: Team India T20 World Cup Celebration Live Updates: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja were spotted leaving the Mumbai airport ahead of the "Victory Parade" at Marine Drive







6: 48 pm: Team India T20 World Cup Celebration Live Updates: Indian cricket team players depart for the "Victory Parade" at Marine Drive







6: 43 pm: Team India T20 World Cup Celebration Live Updates: Cricket Fans waiting for T20 Winners at Marine Drive on 04/07/2024

PIC/KIRTI SURVE PARADE







6: 32 pm: Team India T20 World Cup Celebration Live Updates: The Indian cricket team players arrive in Mumbai ahead of the "Victory Parade" at Marine Drive







6: 14 pm: Team India T20 World Cup Celebration Live Updates: People continue to gather at the Marine Drive despite the "Parade Victory" being delayed







6: 00 pm: Team India T20 World Cup Celebration Live Updates: Roads are packed with cars and fans waiting for a glimpse of their favourite cricketers







5: 32 pm: Team India T20 World Cup Celebration Live Updates: Photographers claim police vans amid the rush ahead of the "Victory Parade" for the champions of the T20 World Cup 2024







5: 21 pm: Team India T20 World Cup Celebration Live Updates: Fans come out in large numbers to see their T20 World Cup 2024 champions at the Marine Drive in Mumbai







5: 12 pm: Team India T20 World Cup Celebration Live Updates: Wankhede Stadium filled to capacity, fans cheer for Hardik Pandya ahead of the "Victory Parade"







5: 02 pm: Team India T20 World Cup Celebration Live Updates: Churchgate station filled with fans of the Indian cricket team. Wankhede Stadium is filled to the capacity







4: 52 PM: Team India T20 World Cup Celebration Live Updates: The BCCI officials present the Indian jersey to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with 'NAMO 1' printed on it







4: 32 pm: Team India T20 World Cup Celebration Live Updates: Fans gather in large numbers ahead of the "Victory Parade" at the Marine Drive in Mumbai







3: 54 pm: Team India T20 World Cup Celebration Live Updates: The official Twitter handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India shared a video of the interaction between Team India and PM Narendra Modi. Taking to X:

A memorable occasion as #TeamIndia got the opportunity to meet the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modiji in Delhi 🙌@narendramodi | @JayShah pic.twitter.com/eqJ7iv9yVw — BCCI (@BCCI) July 4, 2024

3: 40 pm: As Team India wrapped up the meeting with PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi, a post was published from the official Twitter handle. Taking to X:

An excellent meeting with our Champions!



Hosted the World Cup winning team at 7, LKM and had a memorable conversation on their experiences through the tournament. pic.twitter.com/roqhyQRTnn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 4, 2024

3: 30 pm: Team India T20 World Cup Celebration Live Updates: Ahead of the "Victory Parade" at the Nariman Point for Team India, people have already started gathering







3: 11 pm: Team India T20 World Cup Celebration Live Updates: Trees are being cut down near Nariman Point ahead of the "Victory Parade" for the T20 World Cup 2024 winning Team India. For more updates: IN PHOTOS: Trees being cut ahead of Indian cricket team's victory parade in Mumbai at Marine Drive









2: 27 pm: Team India T20 World Cup Celebration Live Updates: The Indian team poses with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi







1: 34 pm: Team India T20 World Cup Celebration Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interaction with the 2024 T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team, in New Delhi



1: 07 pm: Team India T20 World Cup Celebration Live Updates: Virat Kohli celebrates the World Cup success with his family in Delhi.







12: 44 pm: Team India T20 World Cup Celebration Live Updates: The International Cricket Council posts the images of Team India's players after reaching the home country.

Back on home soil with the #T20WorldCup trophy 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ELzpdJJxfL — ICC (@ICC) July 4, 2024

12: 30 pm: Team India T20 World Cup Celebration Live Updates: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma joins the Punjabi tribe and dances to the tunes of "dhol"



Rohit Sharma's dance video

Jubilation in the air 🥳



The #T20WorldCup Champions have arrived in New Delhi! 🛬



Presenting raw emotions of Captain @ImRo45 -led #TeamIndia's arrival filled with celebrations 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/EYrpJehjzj — BCCI (@BCCI) July 4, 2024

12: 10 pm: Team India T20 World Cup Celebration Live Updates: The team bus ahead of the road show in Mumbai is being prepared in Borivali, West.

Pic: NIMESH DAVE



12: 05 pm: Team India T20 World Cup Celebration Live Updates: The T20 World Cup winners will meet with PM Modi at his residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi.



12: 00 PM: Team India T20 World Cup Celebration Live Updates: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma invited everyone to join the Road Show in Mumbai. Taking to X:

🇮🇳, we want to enjoy this special moment with all of you.



So let’s celebrate this win with a victory parade at Marine Drive & Wankhede on July 4th from 5:00pm onwards.



It’s coming home ❤️🏆 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 3, 2024

11:40 am: Team India T20 World Cup Celebration Live Updates: Team India arrives in Delhi on Thursday morning

Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant were seen wearing Indian team jerseys with the word "Champions" printed on the T-shirt.

11:30 am: Team India T20 World Cup Celebration Live Updates: Rohit Sharma dances to tunes of 'dhol', celebrates India's T20 WC win in style

Team India's T20 World Cup-winning skipper Rohit Sharma celebrated his team's triumph by breaking into a dance after receiving a warm welcome from fans at Delhi airport on Thursday. While Rohit reached the hotel, he danced to the tunes of a dhol in front of hundreds of excited fans, who shouted and cheered as he shook a leg. (ANI)