Count Of Savoy wins feature

Updated on: 27 March,2023 09:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

But the gutsy Count Of Savoy dug his heels in, helped by a forceful ride by Neeraj Rawal, and actually skipped away in the final yards to a deserving victory.

Count Of Savoy wins feature

Representation pic


The Malesh Narredu-trained Count Of Savoy bagged the Indian Association Of Equine Practitioners Trophy, the feature event of Sunday's evening card at the Mahalaxmi racetrack. Count Of Savoy, who was given a vigorous ride by jockey Neeraj Rawal, is owned by Ms Farida B Dubash & Mr Rustom H Vakil.


The small six-horse field was closely bunched up all through, with Son Of A Gun showing way to Bellator, Giant Star and Count Of Savoy, with Successor and Flying Visit bringing up the rear. With two furlongs to go, Neeraj Rawal astride Count Of Savoy made a move on the inner rails even as Trevor Patel got Successor to the outer lane, and briefly it looked like Successor would overtake Count Of Savoy before crossing the wire. But the gutsy Count Of Savoy dug his heels in, helped by a forceful ride by Neeraj Rawal, and actually skipped away in the final yards to a deserving victory.



The highlight of the day turned out to be the sensational winning debut of Jendayi (Gleneagles - Monasada), a got abroad filly from champion trainer Pesi Shroff's stables, who mercilessly thrashed her rivals, including the cramped-odds  favourite Irish Gold. In the hands of rookie Haridas Gore Jendayi swept past the field to win by nine-and-a-half lengths to stop the clock at 1m:22.527s for the seven-furlong trip of the Race Of Hope Trophy, a race which was run in appreciation of the noble work being done by the Indian Cancer Society. 

Jockey Sandesh emerged as star performer on Sunday. He won three races--with Murwara Princess, Midsummer Star & Ultimo--to fortify his position at the top of the jockeys' table. Trevor Patel, his arch rival, also booted home two winners in Balenciaga and Ataash. Among trainers, SK Sunderji was the sole personal to score more than once. He saddled a brace with the Sandesh-ridden Midsummer Star & Ultimo.

