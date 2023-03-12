Count Of Savoy for RN Kanga Trophy

Count Of Savoy, after having run three races over seven furlongs this season, will make a transition to his winning trip (1600m), and therefore, is expected to win the prime event

Mahalaxmi racecourse in Mumbai. Pic/Shadab Khan

The RN Kanga Trophy, a class I contest over the mile trip, is slated as the feature event of Sunday's eight-race evening card at the Mahalaxmi racetrack. Count Of Savoy, after having run three races over seven furlongs this season, will make a transition to his winning trip (1600m), and therefore, is expected to win the prime event.

First race at 4.30 pm.

Selections:

Byram N Jeejeebhoy Trophy (Class III; 1600m)

Flying Scotsman 1, Charlie 2, Flaming Lamborgini 3.

R N Kanga Trophy (Class I; 1600m)

Count Of Savoy 1, In Contention 2, Flying Visit 2.

Jayant M Shah & Champak M Shah Trophy (Class IV; 1800m)

Alpha Domino 1, Alpine Star 2, Whatsinaname 3.

Indian Navy Trophy (For 6y&o, class IV; 1400m)

Treasure Gold 1, Rhythm Of Nature 2, Jetfire 3.

World's Oldest Barbar Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1200m)

Ameerah 1, Decacorn 2, Giant King 3.

Kusumben Dhirubhai Shah Trophy - Div I (Class V; 1000m)

Moment Of Madness 1, Fidato 2, Zukor 3.

Sir Charles Forbes Trophy (Class IV; 1200m)

Tyrone Black 1, My Princess 2, Liam 3.

Kusumben Dhirubhai Shah Trophy - Div II (Class V; 1000m)

Lord Murphy 1, Arbitrage 2, House Of Lords 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: Count Of Savoy (2-5)

Upsets: Endurance (5-2) & Mighty Thunder (6-9)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7,8

Jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8

Treble pool: I - 5,6,7; II - 6,7,8

Tanala pool: All races.

