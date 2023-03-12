Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Count Of Savoy for RN Kanga Trophy

Count Of Savoy for RN Kanga Trophy

Updated on: 12 March,2023 07:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

Count Of Savoy, after having run three races over seven furlongs this season, will make a transition to his winning trip (1600m), and therefore, is expected to win the prime event

Count Of Savoy for RN Kanga Trophy

Mahalaxmi racecourse in Mumbai. Pic/Shadab Khan


The RN Kanga Trophy, a class I contest over the mile trip, is slated as the feature event of Sunday's eight-race evening card at the Mahalaxmi racetrack. Count Of Savoy, after having run three races over seven furlongs this season, will make a transition to his winning trip (1600m), and therefore, is expected to win the prime event.


First race at 4.30 pm.
Selections:



Byram N Jeejeebhoy Trophy (Class III; 1600m)
Flying Scotsman 1, Charlie 2, Flaming Lamborgini 3.


R N Kanga Trophy (Class I; 1600m)
Count Of Savoy 1, In Contention 2, Flying Visit 2.

Jayant M Shah & Champak M Shah Trophy (Class IV; 1800m)
Alpha Domino 1, Alpine Star 2, Whatsinaname 3.

Indian Navy Trophy (For 6y&o, class IV; 1400m)
Treasure Gold 1, Rhythm Of Nature 2, Jetfire 3.

World's Oldest Barbar Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1200m)
Ameerah 1, Decacorn 2, Giant King 3.

Kusumben Dhirubhai Shah Trophy - Div I (Class V; 1000m)
Moment Of Madness 1, Fidato 2, Zukor 3.

Sir Charles Forbes Trophy (Class IV; 1200m)
Tyrone Black 1, My Princess 2, Liam 3.

Kusumben Dhirubhai Shah Trophy - Div II (Class V; 1000m)
Lord Murphy 1, Arbitrage 2, House Of Lords 3.

Recommendations
Best bet: Count Of Savoy (2-5)
Upsets: Endurance (5-2) & Mighty Thunder (6-9)

Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7,8
Jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8
Treble pool: I - 5,6,7; II - 6,7,8
Tanala pool: All races.

