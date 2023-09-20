Diksha superbly placed on Ladies European Tour's Order of Merit race

She fired a 4-under par 68 in the third and final round for a total of 10-under for her seventh top-10 finish of the season, which also includes a title. It also closed the gap between her and the top two on the Race to Costa Del Sol

Diksha Dagar. Pic/PTI

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar is superbly placed to aim for the top spot on the Ladies European Tour's Order of Merit race -- also called Race to Costa Del So -- following her sublime run so far this season. Diksha continued her hot run this summer on the LET, signing off from the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open at tied-7th on Sunday. She fired a 4-under par 68 in the third and final round for a total of 10-under for her seventh top-10 finish of the season, which also includes a title. It also closed the gap between her and the top two on the Race to Costa Del Sol.

The 22-year-old Indian, who won the second title of her career on the LET Tour, is now third, but only a handful points behind second placed Ana Pelaez Trivino of Spain. Celine Boutier of France leads the race, and for Diksha to overtake her, the Indian will need a few more good results in the remaining five events, including the home event, the Hero Women's Indian Open. "I am very confident, and I am playing well," said Diksha, who will take a break as the LET Tour is focused on the Solheim Cup this week. In 22 starts this season, Diksha has won one and been in the top-10 six times. Yet, her outstanding performance of the season has also been the tied-21st at the AIG Women's Open, where her result was the best achieved by an Indian woman at a Women's Major. The unfortunate part for Diksha has been that she missed out on a spot on the Indian team for the Asian Games. She did not make it to the top-two in the trials held some months back, after which her performance has been superb.

Diksha is focused on the LET Order of Merit, a possible entry into the LPGA through the final stage of Q-School as the LPGA and LET decided to push back by a year their plan to give the top-4 on LET a full card to the LPGA. Following some representations from players, who felt that this announcement should have come at the start of the season, and not mid-season, the plan has now got delayed by a year. The first set of LET toppers moving to LPGA will now happen in the beginning of 2025 after the 2024 season. Diksha's focus is also on the 2024 Paris Olympics, for which she seems to be a certainty alongside Aditi Ashok. Diksha will be making her second Olympic appearance while Aditi will play her third.

