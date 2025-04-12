F1: Norris expects tough outing in Bahrain

Norris said that the low-speed corners here could work against them.
Lando Norris
McLaren’s Lando Norris, the current world championship leader, was pessimistic of his team’s chances ahead of this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix.
ADVERTISEMENT
Norris said that the low-speed corners here could work against them.
“We know that’s one of our weaker areas, so I’m just expecting a trickier weekend than the last few,” he said.
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever