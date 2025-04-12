F1: Norris expects tough outing in Bahrain

Norris said that the low-speed corners here could work against them.

Lando Norris

McLaren’s Lando Norris, the current world championship leader, was pessimistic of his team’s chances ahead of this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

“We know that’s one of our weaker areas, so I’m just expecting a trickier weekend than the last few,” he said.

