F1: Norris expects tough outing in Bahrain

Updated on: 12 April,2025 08:51 AM IST  |  Bahrain
AP , PTI |

Top

Norris said that the low-speed corners here could work against them.

Lando Norris


McLaren’s Lando Norris, the current world championship leader, was pessimistic of his team’s chances ahead of this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix. 


Norris said that the low-speed corners here could work against them. 


“We know that’s one of our weaker areas, so I’m just expecting a trickier weekend than the last few,” he said.


bahrain sports news formula one motor sports

