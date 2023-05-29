Hockey Men's Junior Asia Cup: India advance to semifinals with 17-0 win over Thailand

Defending champions India advanced to the semifinals of the Men's Junior Asia Cup with an impressive 17-0 win over Thailand in their fourth and last Pool A match

India vs Thailand Men's Junior Asia Cup hockey match (Pic: Hockey India)

India captain Uttam Singh scored two goals (24th, 31st min) along with Amandeep Lakra (26th, 29th min) whereas the star of the match Angad Bir Singh netted four goals (13th, 33rd, 47th, 55th min).

Other goal-getters for India were Yogember Rawat (17th), Araijeet Singh Hundal (36th), Vishnukant Singh (38th), Bobby Singh Dhami (45th), Sharda Nand Tiwari (46th), Amandeep (47th), Rohit (49th), Sunit Lakra (54th) and Rajinder Singh (56th).

India began the contest with confidence, attacking Thailand with monotonous regularity, but were unable to break through in the early exchanges. However, the defending champions edged ahead just before the end of the first quarter when Angad (13th) found the back of the net.

Yogember Rawat doubled the advantage in the 17th minute and before the half ended, captain Uttam (24th) had also scored a goal from close range.

Uttam (31st) made it 6-0 in the first minute of the third quarter, rifling it into the top corner from the right, and moments later Angad (33rd) too got his second for the night.

India were leading 10-0 before the start of the final quarter.

India continued to attack with full force as Sharda Nand Tiwari (46th), Amandeep (47th) and Angad (47th) struck in quick succession to make it 13-0.

The Indian team remained unbeaten at the group stage, scoring 10 points from four games after victories over Chinese Taipei, Japan and Thailand and a 1-1 draw against Pakistan.

India’s semifinal opponents will be declared later on Monday when Pool B leaders Malaysia are scheduled to play Oman and Pakistan will take on Japan in Pool A.

