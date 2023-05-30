Breaking News
Blood, sweat and Percy-verence!

Updated on: 30 May,2023 08:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Hemal Ashar | hemal@mid-day.com

Percy Hakim, 85, legendary swimming and water polo coach, mentor to a legion of Mumbai swimmers and water polo players, passed away on Sunday. He was cremated at Shivaji Park on Monday morning

Percy Hakim

There is a bright light in heaven above and a recognisable face, looking down, urging on swimmers to use correct technique and swim faster, through some Percy-isms that cannot be written here.


Percy Hakim, 85, legendary swimming and water polo coach, mentor to a legion of Mumbai swimmers and water polo players, passed away on Sunday. He was cremated at Shivaji Park on Monday morning.


His son, Hong Kong-based Peter Hakim, currently in Mumbai stated, “My dad was a father figure to so many people. His different teaching methods, spiked with brusque Parsi lingo, worked. Many persons even after their sporting careers, carry a little bit of Percy in them.”


Mumbai’s Pradeep Divgikar, former water polo player and administrator, said, “He loved his trainees to death. His passing is the end of an era. The MGMO swimming pool (Dadar) was his karmabhoomi and he could easily pass off as the mascot of the pool.” 

Percy’s volleyball skills were “top class” said Tarun Bhansali, volleyball player, part of a team that play near the MGMO for decades. “Percy sir’s typical language, especially maanjan na kar [don’t create trouble] is eternal. Our team often talk in Percy Hakim lingo.” Coach, mentor, father and more, Dadar’s doughty sportsman’s spirit lives on.

