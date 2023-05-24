Virdhawal and Avanti topped the men and women categories respectively and received cash awards of Rs 10,000 each

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Khar Gym dominate GMAAA swimming meet x 00:00

Former international and national champion Virdhawal Khade, his wife Rujuta and Avanti Chavan did Khar Gymkhana proud by figuring in five of the eight new records established in the GMAAA Senior And Lower Age Group Aquatic Meet, which concluded at Celebration Sports Club, Lokhandwala Complex (Andheri West) on Monday.

Also Read: Mumbai swimmers shine at Goa Swimathon

Virdhawal and Avanti topped the men and women categories respectively and received cash awards of Rs 10,000 each.

Sharing the record-breaking spree with them were Ruddransh Mishra (100m freestyle), also from Khar Gymkhana.