Breaking News
Common Mumbaikars at the fore on Day 1 of Rs 2,000 note phase-out
Tata Blocks garden row: SV Road residents to hit the streets on Saturday
Patwardhan park parking row: Khar residents face an uphill battle for park
Mumbai: Care centres for people with HIV reduced by 60 per cent
Mumbai: 4-month-old succumbs to Covid-19
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Khar Gym dominate GMAAA swimming meet

Khar Gym dominate GMAAA swimming meet

Updated on: 24 May,2023 07:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Virdhawal and Avanti topped the  men and women categories respectively and received cash awards of Rs 10,000 each

Khar Gym dominate GMAAA swimming meet

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Khar Gym dominate GMAAA swimming meet
x
00:00

Former international and national champion Virdhawal Khade, his wife Rujuta and Avanti Chavan did Khar Gymkhana proud by figuring in five of the eight new records established in the GMAAA Senior And Lower Age Group Aquatic Meet, which concluded at Celebration Sports Club, Lokhandwala Complex (Andheri West) on Monday.


Also Read: Mumbai swimmers shine at Goa Swimathon




Virdhawal and Avanti topped the  men and women categories respectively and received cash awards of Rs 10,000 each.


Sharing the record-breaking spree with them were Ruddransh Mishra (100m freestyle), also from Khar Gymkhana.

sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK