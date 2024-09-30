Indian wushu players win 7 medals, including 2 gold in Jr World C’ships

“Additionally, Indian player Shaurya triumphed over his Iranian opponent to win another gold medal”

Indian wushu players bagged a rich haul of seven medals, including two gold medals, in the 9th Junior World Championships which concluded in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, on Sunday.

India also won one silver and four bronze in the competition. “This marked the first time that Indian player Aryan, competing in the 48kg weight category, clinched the gold medal after a fierce contest against a Chinese player,” a release from Wushu Association of India said.

“Additionally, Indian player Shaurya triumphed over his Iranian opponent to win another gold medal.”

Nang Mingbi Borphukan won a silver medal in the Taolu Jian Shu C Group event. Tanish Nagar (56kg), Abhijeet (60kg), Divyanshi (60kg women) and Yuvraj (42kg) won a bronze medal each.

A 24-member Indian team participated in the championships.

