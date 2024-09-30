Breaking News
Four killed, one injured while unloading glass consignment in Pune
Ulhasnagar civic body raids shop, seizes 500 kg of plastic items
MVA to meet on Sep 30 and Oct 1 to finalise seat sharing formula: Patole
Teacher, his two brothers held in connection with teenage student's rape
WR to operate four hours block between Goregaon and Malad on Monday night
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Indian wushu players win 7 medals including 2 gold in Jr World Cships

Indian wushu players win 7 medals, including 2 gold in Jr World C’ships

Updated on: 30 September,2024 06:58 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

“Additionally, Indian player Shaurya triumphed over his Iranian opponent to win another gold medal”

Indian wushu players win 7 medals, including 2 gold in Jr World C’ships

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Indian wushu players win 7 medals, including 2 gold in Jr World C’ships
x
00:00

Indian wushu players bagged a rich haul of seven medals, including two gold medals, in the 9th Junior World Championships which concluded in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, on Sunday.


India also won one silver and four bronze in the competition. “This marked the first time that Indian player Aryan, competing in the 48kg weight category, clinched the gold medal after a fierce contest against a Chinese player,” a release from Wushu Association of India said.


“Additionally, Indian player Shaurya triumphed over his Iranian opponent to win another gold medal.”


Nang Mingbi Borphukan won a silver medal in the Taolu Jian Shu C Group event. Tanish Nagar (56kg), Abhijeet (60kg), Divyanshi (60kg women) and Yuvraj (42kg) won a bronze medal each.

A 24-member Indian team participated in the championships.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK