Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Shooters bag two team gold medals in Peru

Updated on: 30 September,2024 06:58 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Choudhary though missed a potential individual gold after being penalised two points for reporting late for the final

The men’s and women’s team after clinching gold in Peru. Pics/NRAI

Indian shooters began their ISSF Junior World Championship (Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun) campaign in Peru on a good note, winning team gold in men’s and women’s 10m air pistol events, though a potential top-podium finish was lost in the individual category after a marksman was docked two points for reporting late for the final.


The junior men’s trio of Umesh Choudhary, Pradhyumn Singh and Mukesh Nelavalli topped the men’s team competition in the 10m air pistol with a tally of 1726 points. They finished 10 points ahead of second-placed Romania, while Italy took bronze with a score of 1707.


Choudhary though missed a potential individual gold after being penalised two points for reporting late for the final.


Also Read: Shooter Bhavtegh wins silver at Junior World Cup

Choudhary and Singh had earlier made it to the individual finals placed third and fourth respectively in the qualification round. Choudhary shot 580 and Singh 578 but missed out on individual medals, ending up sixth and eighth respectively.

The combination of Kanishka Dagar, Lakshita and Anjali Chaudhary tallied 1708 to clinch the junior women’s 10m air pistol team gold. They pipped Azerbaijan by a point and bronze-winning Ukraine by four points.

Dagar also made the individual final in third place with a score of 573 along with Kanak who also shot the same score but with lesser inner 10s, to bag the fifth qualifying spot. In the final, Kanak won bronze with a score of 217.6, while Dagar finished eighth.

