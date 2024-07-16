Shooter Bhavtegh wins silver at Junior World Cup

Bhavtegh, a silver winner at the Junior Asian Championships last year, shot 52 in the six-man final to finish behind American Benjamin Keller, who shot 56 out of the 60 allotted clay targets, to grab the gold medal

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

India’s Bhavtegh Singh Gill bagged silver in the men’s skeet event on Monday, the final day of the ISSF Junior World Cup in Porpetto, Italy.

Bhavtegh, a silver winner at the Junior Asian Championships last year, shot 52 in the six-man final to finish behind American Benjamin Keller, who shot 56 out of the 60 allotted clay targets, to grab the gold medal.

Bhavtegh’s effort came after Sabeera Haris won the bronze in the junior women’s trap earlier.

