India’s Jehan Daruvala wins maiden feature race in Monza

Updated on: 12 September,2022 09:08 AM IST  |  Italy
PTI |

The final round will be held in Abu Dhabi in November and he still has a shot at finishing third in the championship

Prema Racing’s Jehan Daruvala


India’s Jehan Daruvala raced to his first feature race win in the FIA Formula 2 Championship here on Sunday to make it a double podium weekend for himself.


After three tough rounds, Jehan finally got the car to challenge for podiums and he did not disappoint. The Prema driver had finished third in the sprint race on Saturday. Jehan, who was Top-3 in the standings at one stage, had slipped well out of top five. With 31 points from this weekend, he has jumped to fifth in the standings with 126 points. The final round will be held in Abu Dhabi in November and he still has a shot at finishing third in the championship. 

Also Read: F2: Jehan Daruvala hoping to re-create last season's performance at Monza


The Indian racer is into his third and probably last season in Formula 2. He recently tested a Formula 1 car with McLaren but a race seat for next season looks tough at this point. On Sunday, he started sixth on the grid but used a mix of strategy, race craft and tyre management to capitalise on a safety car and red flag-interrupted race and clinch a comfortable win around the hallowed Temple of Speed.

Also Read: F2: Jehan Daruvala recovers from poor qualifying to finish P10 at Dutch GP

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

formula one sports news motor sports

