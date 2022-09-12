India’s Jehan Daruvala wins maiden feature race in Monza

The final round will be held in Abu Dhabi in November and he still has a shot at finishing third in the championship

Prema Racing’s Jehan Daruvala

India’s Jehan Daruvala raced to his first feature race win in the FIA Formula 2 Championship here on Sunday to make it a double podium weekend for himself.

After three tough rounds, Jehan finally got the car to challenge for podiums and he did not disappoint. The Prema driver had finished third in the sprint race on Saturday. Jehan, who was Top-3 in the standings at one stage, had slipped well out of top five. With 31 points from this weekend, he has jumped to fifth in the standings with 126 points. The final round will be held in Abu Dhabi in November and he still has a shot at finishing third in the championship.

The Indian racer is into his third and probably last season in Formula 2. He recently tested a Formula 1 car with McLaren but a race seat for next season looks tough at this point. On Sunday, he started sixth on the grid but used a mix of strategy, race craft and tyre management to capitalise on a safety car and red flag-interrupted race and clinch a comfortable win around the hallowed Temple of Speed.

