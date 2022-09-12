The couple had reportedly invited around 300 people for their wedding party at Romania’s Sinaia Casino on November 13

Simona Halep and Toni Iuruc

Romanian tennis star Simona Halep, 30, is going to divorce her billionaire husband Toni Iuruc, 42, just days before their first wedding anniversary.

Halep, the 2019 Wimbledon and 2018 French Open champion, got married to Iuruc on September 15 last year. The couple have split after three years of being together.

The couple had reportedly invited around 300 people for their wedding party at Romania’s Sinaia Casino on November 13.

Iuruc told Turkish news outlet, Fanatik: “We decided together to break up. Stop insisting, it’s my last public appearance...The rest will be handled by the lawyers in the most civilised way possible. Thank you for understanding.”

This is the end of Iuruc’s third marriage, while Halep has been married once.

