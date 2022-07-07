I’m playing my best tennis: Simona Halep

The Romanian 16th seed, who won the title in 2019, broke the American’s serve four times in the match, wrapping up victory in just over an hour

Simona Halep is ecstatic after defeating Amanda Anisimova

Former champion Simona Halep eased past Amanda Anisimova 6-2, 6-4 to reach her third Wimbledon semi-final on Wednesday without dropping a set in the tournament so far.

The Romanian 16th seed, who won the title in 2019, broke the American’s serve four times in the match, wrapping up victory in just over an hour.

Elena Rybakina

Halep said she was playing her best tennis since she won her second Grand Slam at the All England Club three years ago. “Definitely this is my best tennis,” she said.

“I am trying to build my confidence back, and it’s good. It’s great to be back in the semi-finals,” added the former World No.1. “I’m very emotional right now. It means a lot.” Halep will face Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina in the semi-finals. Russian-born Rybakina became the first player representing Kazakhstan to reach a Grand Slam semi-final at Wimbledon on Wednesday when she defeated Ajla Tomljanovic in three sets. Rybakina came through 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever