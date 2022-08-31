Ukraine’s Snigur upsets 7th seed Simona Halep at US Open 2022

The 124th-ranked Snigur, making her Grand Slam main draw debut, won 6-2, 0-6, 6-4 against the two-time major winner who came into New York having won the prestigious Toronto title

A dejected Simona Halep during her match against Daria Snigur on Monday. Pic/AFP; (right) Daria Snigur after her win

Former World No.1 Simona Halep was knocked out in the first round on Monday, losing to Ukrainian qualifier Daria Snigur. The 124th-ranked Snigur, making her Grand Slam main draw debut, won 6-2, 0-6, 6-4 against the two-time major winner who came into New York having won the prestigious Toronto title.

Snigur, wearing a ribbon in the colors of Ukraine on her shirt, will face Magdalena Frech of Poland or Canada’s Rebecca Marino for a place in the last 32.

She held her nerve on Louis Armstrong Stadium after seeing a 5-1 lead slip away in the final set before taking the tie on a third match point and breaking down in tears.

