Norway Chess: Anand's winning run ends



Updated on: 05 June,2022 08:12 AM IST  |  Stavanger (Norway)
PTI |

Top

The former world champion, 52, now shares the lead with Magnus Carlsen on 8.5 points each. The regular Classical game between Anand and So ended in a draw in 28 moves. The American then beat the Indian GM in 46 moves via the Armageddon (sudden death) game



Viswanathan Anand. File pic


India legend Viswanathan Anand’s winning run in the Classical event of the Norway Chess tournament came to an end after suffering a loss against American Wesley So in the fourth round here on Saturday.

The former world champion, 52, now shares the lead with Magnus Carlsen on 8.5 points each. The regular Classical game between Anand and So ended in a draw in 28 moves. The American then beat the Indian GM in 46 moves via the Armageddon (sudden death) game.




