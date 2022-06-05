Swapnil-Ashi clinch 50m rifle 3P mixed gold at World Cup

Breaking News
Updated on: 05 June,2022 08:17 AM IST  |  New Delhi
India’s Ashi Chouksey and Swapnil Kusale. Pic/IANS


Swapnil Kusale and Ashi Chouksey drew curtains on India’s campaign at the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun in Baku, Azerbaijan with a gold medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) mixed team competition, here on Saturday.

The pair of Swapnil and Ashi beat Ukranian’s Serhiy Kulish and Daria Tykhova 16-12 in the gold medal match.




This was India’s second gold in the tournament after the trio of Elavenil Valarivan, Shreya Agarwal and Ramita clinched a yellow metal in the 10m air rifle women’s team event. Besides, the Indian shooters had also bagged three silvers in the tournament and finished second on the medals tally behind Korea.


