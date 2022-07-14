He wants to break up, I don’t!

Do I listen to him and end this in the hope that things will be different later

Illustration/Uday Mohite

My boyfriend and I want to get married a few years from now but are not sure about our relationship because of financial reasons. We know we love each other and want to be together, but the lack of monetary security is making us question everything about living together. He says we should break up and consider getting back together a few years from now if our situation changes for the better, but I think that is a bad idea because we don’t know what may happen to either of us in the years to come. I don’t know how he can be so casual as to assume things will end and then get back to how it was. What should we do? Do I listen to him and end this in the hope that things will be different later?

If the two of you are committed to making this work, the chances of doing it as a team are obviously higher than trying to do things individually while hoping for the situation to change. If he can consider ending this for that reason alone, you should both have a chat about how serious he is. A lifelong commitment cannot be made lightly, of course, but to end something and hope to pick up where things were left off is also difficult because it is based upon the assumption that you will both be single and waiting for each other for as long as it takes. I suggest you have an honest and realistic conversation to arrive at a definitive decision for now, and worry about how things stand in the future only when you get to that point.

How can I tell my boyfriend that I don’t like his siblings without hurting his feelings? He loves them a lot, but they are cruel to me.

A relationship that isn’t based upon openness is one that can lead to difficulties in the future. Explain why you feel the way you do and ask him to respect your perspective.

