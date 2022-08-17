Why hasn’t he called me yet?

Should I just wait until he messages, or forget about him and assume this was just a misunderstanding

Illustration/Uday Mohite

I met a guy at a party two weeks ago, and he asked for my number. I gave it to him because we have common friends and got along well. I asked a few friends about him later and they all said he was a decent, nice person, so I looked forward to hearing from him because I assumed he wanted to ask me out. He hasn’t sent me any message since that evening and hasn’t even reached out to me via social media. He can’t have lost my number because there are other ways of getting in touch if he wants to, so I don’t know what to make of this. I can message him on Facebook or ask someone for his number, but I don’t want to because I’m afraid I may have misunderstood his interest in me and don’t want to end up looking foolish. Should I just wait until he messages, or forget about him and assume this was just a misunderstanding?

There is no harm reaching out and asking because it allows you to eliminate the possibility of a misunderstanding. There is nothing wrong with asking to meet someone for a cup of coffee because it isn’t a declaration of intent. It’s okay to meet interesting people for coffee without the intention of getting into a relationship with them, so any awkwardness is only in your imagination. If you are okay with him not getting in touch, you can also treat it as a situation where you met someone and nothing happened. Either way, you can take control of this any time you want.

Should I try and convince my girlfriend to do something that is good for her even though she is adamant about not wanting to do it?

You may believe something is good for her, but she has a right to make choices for herself because we all have that right. Why not allow her to decide, assuming she offers you that courtesy in your own life?

