Breaking News
Mumbai: How most-wanted baby snatcher had free run
Mumbai: Cops recover nearly 800 stolen smartphones in 30 days
Mumbai: Electric double decker bus rolls into town
Mumbai: Shiv Sena shifts Dahi Handi to Worli Naka, announces Rs 4 lakh prize
Mumbai: Pothole mishap kills couple, this time in Borivli
Home > Timepass News > Dr Love News > Article > Want to marry to avoid loneliness

Want to marry to avoid loneliness

Updated on: 18 August,2022 06:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dr Love | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

I can’t even think about dating again in the future

Want to marry to avoid loneliness

Illustration/Uday Mohite


I am a 47-year old single woman and have been in a relationship with a man for over ten years now. We decided not to marry because we didn’t believe in the institution and didn’t want unnecessary complications. We also like our arrangement. We are both financially independent and live in separate apartments because we also like our space. I have been thinking about getting married to him though, because as I get older, I am starting to worry about companionship in my later years. I know this is selfish of me, but I don’t know what I will do if he decides to leave me. I can’t even think about dating again in the future. Is this a sensible decision or am I just being paranoid?
You are not being paranoid and are entitled to change your mind about your arrangement any time you like because you alone know how you feel about the need for companionship. There are pros and cons to every arrangement, of course, but you and your partner alone are capable of working this out and arriving at a solution that works. Marriage is no guarantee of someone staying in a relationship, and it makes more sense to focus on the strength and stability of what you both have. Speak to him about your fears and ask him what he thinks can be done to address them. 


How do I tell my boyfriend that I don’t like his friends without hurting his feelings?
You can be diplomatic or be open and honest if you reach a point where you can’t pretend anymore. Either way, a healthy relationship is one where both partners feel safe to talk about anything, even topics that seem difficult or awkward to handle. If you don’t like his friends, give him your reasons and tell him why you aren’t comfortable meeting them. You can always arrive at a compromise that works.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com


Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
DR Love love tips relationships sex and relationships

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK