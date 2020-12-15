Best home chefs, small businesses in Mumbai that home deliver food

Served with love

Spoon of Love is an all-vegetarian, delivery-only virtual restaurant that operates from Sewri, and focuses on Mexican, Lebanese and South East Asian cuisines. It is the idea of hotel management graduate Charmy Mody who calls her two categories of set boxed meals ‘lovemeals’. "While ours is a new brand, it is based on an old truth - that when we make things that we love, it just doesn’t feel like work anymore." Both categories of meals are packed in sealed, biodegradable, pastel pink boxes. The Abundant Lovemeal is a four-item box with dishes like a deconstructed falafel for starters and a cottage cheese tsingou and chilli basil rice for mains. The more elaborate Love Galore box has an additional khau swey and a dessert - salted Nutella shot or a tiramisu cup. They also offer an a la carte menu.

Call: 7045699255

Cost: Rs 720 onwards

Cutchi chronicles

While the name - The Cutchi Memon Table - may be a tad inspired, the food that is part of Bandra West-based Faiziya Soomar’s The Cutchi Memon Table meal box is not. An interesting mix of Bombay Muslim, Kutchi Memoni and a bit of Bengaluru Muslim fare goes into her boxes that include appetisers like a couple of Russian cutlets, mains like nalli nihari or Bengaluru-style biryani and dessert such as phirni or khubani ka meetha. Learning cooking at a very early age from her cookery class instructor aunt, Soomar is all about experimentation. "I love what I do, and continuously try to push the envelope by improvising on my dishes and by creating new ones," says Soomar. And that is why her a la carte menu also has some unusual dishes like white biryani and cashew korma.

Call: 9820398922

Cost: Rs 500 onwards (one-person meal box)

Awadhi delights

Dubbed the Nawabi Platter, this six-item meal is a selection of Awadhi cuisine classics by Lucknowi Chowk, a two-month-old Goregaon West-based home delivery. It was started by Nirban Goswami, originally an actor, and his fiancee, singer Nandini Deb, as they were out of work due to the pandemic. The platter comprises a portion of murg biryani and one piece each mutton galouti, kakori and chicken kebabs, along with two portions of breads (sheermal or kulcha). They also make fish, chicken, egg and vegetarian Bengali thalas (starting at Rs 375).

Call: 9321538773

Cost:Rs 1,599 (one-person Nawabi platter)

Feast like royalty

The five-dish, weekend-only Daawat-e-Ruksariyat (veg and non-veg) is the brainchild of Jogeshwari-based home chef Ruksar Memon whose daawats or home feasts were such a hit with friends, that she recently started delivering them across Mumbai. "I had no clue who a home chef was until my friends encouraged me to start my business.

I believe that food must be cherished and shared, which is the crux of a daawat," says Memon, who makes sure to send a small box of dates to kickstart the meal, along with a disposable table/floor cover, as daawats are generally eaten sitting down on the floor. While the menu keeps changing every weekend, one can expect to relish appetisers like the signature foil chicken, mains like mutton rogan josh, shahi chicken biryani, paneer makhanwala and desserts like shahi tukra and matka rabdi. Also available on special order is a Memoni Muslim version of khau swey called khausa and a mutton khichda, among other a la carte Mughlai dishes.

Call: 9930831336

Cost: Rs 2,499 onwards (daawat for four) and Rs 1,299 onwards (daawat for two)

