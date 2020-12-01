Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia predicts this contestant will be evicted next from the house

Karan Wahi welcomed the evicted contestant of the week – Pavitra Punia to the show. He asks her about her experience inside the house to which he felt that it was "Hard and Beautiful". For her, her journey inside the house was beautiful because of the tuning she had with Eijaz Khan. "Nikki- Kavita are each other's shoulders, will blow each other at the right time.". "Ever since Aly has entered the house, he only wanted one pact that saved one from the nomination, and gives you immunity, so Aly caught Rahul."

During her last week in the show, she felt that she was a felt a lack in morale because of the fight she had with Aly during the captaincy task between Kavita and Jasmine. On the flip side, during a game that Karan played with her, Pavitra Punia mentioned that Eijaz was the only contestant who made her feel like she was at home. Among other heart-warming gestures, the sweetest one was when he made Chapati for her while they were inside the red zone. As for the next elimination, she predicted that the next person to be evicted would be Abhinav.

To add to the fun, Karan greeted the celebrity guest of the episode – Shefali Jariwala. Shefali felt that the contestant's energy seems a little low and she misses the element of friendship inside the house the most. One being asked by Karan whom she is supporting inside the house, she clearly mentioned that every week her favourites keep changing. She revealed her views about the housemates, saying "I liked Nikki initially as an audience. She was a strong personality". She further added, "I like Eijaz because he has the courage to play the game solo, but I can see he too is getting tired and till now people inside the house aren't taking him very seriously". On wild card entry Aly Goni, she stated, "He reminds me of Paras. Aly can be manipulative". Her take on singer Rahul Vaidya included, "Rahul can manipulate but never get manipulated. I love his one liners!"

From an audience perspective, she would want to see Eijaz and Kavita as friends and it would look exciting. During a amusing game, she mentioned that Abhinav is the #KacchaNimbu inside the house, Kavita the #Pataka , Niki is the #AastinKaSaanp.

