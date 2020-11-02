Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia get romantic; Kavita Kaushik loses cool

The much-awaited Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Master Host Salman Khan brought in a lot of unexpected twists in the house. Salman notices the clash between Eijaz and Kavita Kaushik and decides to have the housemates take a call about who among the two is 'Avashyak' and 'Unavashyak' and stamp their faces with a cross! The house is clearly divided, considering Eijaz is considered as non-essential by Abhinav, Nishant, while Kavita's face is stamped as non-essential by Pavitra, Rahul, Shardul and Nikki.



Eijaz Khan and Kavita Kaushik in Bigg Boss 14

Kavita loses her cool and uses the opportunity to point out that the only interactions she had with Eijaz outside the house was because she considered him as a senior industry colleague. She also revealed that Eijaz would feel lonely and to make him feel better, she has also sent him home-cooked food. However, she still does not consider him as a friend. Eijaz and Kavita continue to argue and eventually irk Salman.



Eijaz Khan and Kavita Kaushik in Bigg Boss 14

Up next, an activity is introduced wherein the housemates have to tag their fellow contestants with the emotions they most resonate with. Nikki gets to choose who invokes the feeling of 'Prem' for which she elects Jaan. Abhinav is asked to choose the contestant who elicits 'Krodh' within him, and he chooses Rahul.



Pavitra Punia and Kavita Kaushik in Bigg Boss 14

Rubina tags Pavitra as the contestant who constantly surprises her and she is unsure whether to trust her or not. Pavitra on the other hand, tags Kavita as someone who she finds disgusting.



Shehnaaz Gill in Bigg Boss 14

On a lighter note, Shehnaz Gill enters the Bigg Boss house and interacts with Salman while reminiscing about the good old days. Shehnaz also decides to play cupid in the house and plays a 'Prem ka Game' with Eijaz and Pavitra!



Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia Bigg Boss 14

At the end of that game, she concludes that there is a strong connection between the duo and decides to send them on a romantic date.



Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia Bigg Boss 14

The two share a great time and whisper a whole lot of sweet nothings to each other. They even share a romantic dance and confess a lot of good feelings about each other!



Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia Bigg Boss 14

What will be the outcome of the 'Avashyak' and Unayashak activity? Will Eijaz and Kavita ever make amends? Will Shehnaz's decision to send Pavitra and Eijaz on a date reignite a journey of love between the two?

Unlock entertainment, excitement, and drama with MPL Presents Bigg Boss Powered by Dabur Dant Rakshak Ayurvedic Paste & TRESemmé, Beauty Partner Lotus Herbals, every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and Saturday- Sunday at 9:00 pm only on COLORS and watch before TV on Voot Select.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan takes on Rahul Vaidya for nepotism jibe at Jaan Kumar Sanu

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news