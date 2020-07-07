From a small town in Mexico, to accomplishing her dreams, how Erika Del Toro became a millionaire

Erika Del Toro is a big influence and motivational speaker in the Latina community, Erika Del Toro managed to create amazing opportunities for herself and her PHP Agency and built her own empire, which has now made her a millionaire. She pours so much belief in so many people's lives, and always states when you pay people's bills, yours are paid on its own.

Moving to the US was the first part of Erika's journey, as she always knew that she was going to make things happen for herself. Her gut instinct always reassured her, and she was focused on being an entrepreneur and making a name for herself. Del Toro describes herself as a self-made millionaire, a life insurance agent and one of the first Latinas to cross a million in income as an agent. Erika is also the co-owner of PHP agency alongside her siblings.

She plunged into real estate after many people advised her to read self-development and entrepreneur books. After succeeding in that field Erika's sister suggested they dive into the life insurance industry. Although the idea of starting a new company from scratch was nerve-racking, Del Toro always says success tastes good after the struggle, and diving into that side of the industry was one of the best decisions she has made.

If she can give advice to anyone, she says that inspiring others will help you along the way and that success tastes good after the struggle, is one of my own quotes. Work hard and you can accomplish anything.

