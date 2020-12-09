Gulshan Grover on Shock Laga: The young Bhatts are making their kind of films

After the debacle of Sadak 2, it appears the GenNext Bhatts are keen to shoot their upcoming films in their own way. Gulshan Grover, who features in Shock Laga, informs that the senior Bhatts (Mahesh and Mukesh) were not allowed on the set of the comic caper. Producer Vishesh Bhatt and director Rishabh Puri's team consisted of youngsters. "The young Bhatts are making their kind of films," says the veteran actor.

Talking about Vishesh Bhatt, the producer is set to back a satire based on the demonetisation that was announced by the Indian government on November 8, 2016. A source close to the production house revealed to mid-day earlier, "Vishesh has come across an interesting script revolving around demonetisation. The narrative starts on the day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi implemented the drive to abolish black money, and traces what it spiralled into eventually."

"The project was conceptualised by Vishesh and his team. It will mark the Bhatts' first attempt at black comedy," adds the source. Though Bhatt has a few actors in mind, the casting process will kick off only next month before the project goes on floors early next year.

