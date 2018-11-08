Vishesh Bhatt to back film on India's demonetisation

bollywood

Vishesh Bhatt to back satire on India's big economic move - demonetisation

Vishesh Bhatt

In a departure from the romantic dramas that the Bhatts are famed for, we hear Vishesh Bhatt is set to back a satire based on the demonetisation that was announced by the Indian government on November 8, 2016. A source close to the production house reveals, "Vishesh has come across an interesting script revolving around demonetisation. The narrative starts on the day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi implemented the drive to abolish black money, and traces what it spiralled into eventually."

Two years since the development, the government's decision to implement demonetisation has been a matter of serious debate. While the episode makes for compelling material, the source reveals that Bhatt is currently fine-tuning the script. "The project was conceptualised by Vishesh and his team. It will mark the Bhatts' first attempt at black comedy," adds the source. Though Bhatt has a few actors in mind, the casting process will kick off only next month before the project goes on floors early next year.

