ISL: Hyderabad FC hammer Chennaiyin FC 4-1

Anirudh Thapa of Chennaiyin FC during a match against Hyderabad FC team during the Hero Indian Super League at the GMC Stadium Bambolim in Goa. Pic/PTI

Hyderabad FC outclassed former champions Chennaiyin FC with a 4-1 win and snapped their three-match losing streak in the Indian Super League here on Monday.

It was a royal performance from the Nizams as they raised the level of their game after a goal-less first half to pump in four goals in the second session for a commanding victory.

Joel Chianese (50th), Halicharan Narzary (53rd, 79th) and Joao Victor (74th) were on the scoresheet for Hyderabad while Anirudh Thapa (67th) scored the only goal for Chennaiyin, who suffered their first-ever defeat against the Nizams.

With their third win, Hyderabad FC moved up to sixth place with 12 points while Chennaiyin slipped to eight place following their third defeat. An exciting first half saw both teams come close to scoring but were unable to break the deadlock.

Hyderabad came out of blocks with aggression. They had a plethora of chances with Joel Chianese in the centre of most of moves. For Chennaiyin, custodian Vishal Kaith was at his best in the first half and denied Hyderabad with some superb saves. Chianese could not find a way past him in the first half.

However, Kaith's mistake gave Chianese the opportunity to open scoring in the 50th minute. For Hyderabad, Laxmikant Kattimani was not required to do much but when called into action, he too was tremendous. Asish Rai even hit the bar for Hyderabad FC but could not find the back of the net.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever