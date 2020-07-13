Mid-day brings you India's first Interactive Digital Tabloid at an Unbelievable Price

Mumbai: 13th July 2020: As the world gradually comes to terms with a new normal, news consumption patterns are also seeing a transformation. The only English tabloid in India to register 4% growth in readership in the last quarter of 2019-2020 (Source: IRS Q3 results), Mid-Day has been a sturdy and reliable news source for 41 years. Staying one step ahead, Mumbai’s favourite newspaper has now added yet another string to its bow by launching its interactive digital tabloid on mobile. For the first time ever, the newspaper will be available for a convenient page-by-page reading experience on a smartphone, with additional multi-media features.

Mid-day has added to its loyal print readership by reaching 10 crore online users in the last three months, who will now enjoy an enhanced Mid-day at an unbeatable Re 1per day. Exclusive news breaks, entertainment features, leisure and around town coverage and local sports reportage come alive with a smooth swipe of pages, animated visual vocabulary and influencer videos. Mid-day’s Digital Tabloid is the one-stop-shop for all things #MadeInMumbai.

Ms.Apurva Purohit, President, Jagran Group said, "Mid-day has been the voice of Mumbai for the past 41 years and has continued to share the most comprehensive, authentic, and entertaining news with its readers. Due to superior content and credible coverage in these trying times, Mid-day and Gujarati mid-day now reach a wider national audience, building a strong equity with over 10 crore people who accessed the newspaper on their phones every single day without a break for three months of the lockdown. The surge in our website numbers and engagement rate has reaffirmed our readers’ love and support for their favourite newspaper. The interactive digital tabloid is an apt amalgamation of leveraging technology and putting reader preference first in the most enjoyable experience. The one-of-a-kind digital tabloid will be available at a nominal price of Re 1 per day; definitely an unprecedented move when you look at age-old industry standards."

You can sign-up for a yearly subscription here: https://epaper.mid-day.com/

About mid-day:

Mumbai's homegrown newspaper mid-day is a 40-year-old brand that is squarely focused on the city and its residents. Considered the last word in local news, it effortlessly straddles in-depth local reportage with exclusive entertainment news and robust sports coverage. Mid-day was the first newspaper to introduce a daily entertainment section with detailed and accurate news about the film, television and web industry, making Hitlist a game-changer in daily journalism. It’s around-town section The Guide is the city’s only leisure guidebook to offer free and fair coverage of all that's new and worth experiencing in the city. Mid-day’s annual recognition of the best food and drink establishments to have opened in Mumbai - The Guide Restaurant Awards - has set a benchmark by being the only no-fear, no-favour F&B honour that the city hosts.

Mid-day is a subsidiary of Jagran Prakashan Ltd (JPL), India's leading media and communications group, with interests across print, radio, OOH, activation, mobile and digital, making it one of the largest media businesses in the country