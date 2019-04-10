Miss T wins the Best New Restaurant gong at the mid-day Guide Awards

food

Second edition of The Guide Restaurant Awards sees shining culinary debutants and rising stars stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the veterans in a democratic celebration of Mumbai's best food and drink talent

Jay Yousuf, Pankil Shah and Sumit Gambhir. Pics/Ashish Rane

mid-day hosted its annual restaurant awards gala on April 9, at The St Regis Mumbai and saw a slew of Bollywood stars hand trophies to the best talent to have emerged in Mumbai over 2018-19.

In its second year, The Guide Restaurant Awards recognised 41 of Mumbai's brightest F&B stars at an evening where top chefs turned up to cheer their colleagues, while influencers and hosts Cyrus Broacha and Kunal Vijayakar made it an evening to remember. The guests included Rajkumar Rao, Malaika Arora, Boman Irani, Kubbra Sait, and Huma Qureshi, among others.



Gauri Devidayal

The annual free-and-fair celebration of the city's best hospitality talent introduced nine new categories this year, including Best New Wine Bar and Food Chronicler of the Year, with close to 100 finalists competing for top honours. This year, in a special segment titled Bombay Meri Hai, mid-day saluted veterans whose vision has made this city an eating-out Mecca.

This included the Ode to the City award, which recognised a dish or drink inspired by the sights and smells of Mumbai. The Mughal Martini at Hakkasan, inspired by Mohammed Ali Road's biryani, took home the trophy.



Rajkummar Rao

Ten of the city's last surviving Irani cafés, including Sassanian Boulangerie, Kyani & Co., Cosmopolitan, Café Excelsior and Café Military, among others, were honoured with the Iconic Cultural Institution award for culinary contribution by a diaspora community.

Colaba restaurant Miss T helmed by Jay Yousuf, Gauri Devidayal, Pankil Shah, Sumit Gambhir and Abhishek Honawar was declared the Best New Restaurant of 2018-19. Thirsty City 127 took home the Best New Bar trophy and chef Amninder Sandhu won the Best Culinary Entrepreneur award for her restaurants Arth and Sancho's.



Malaika Arora



Huma Qureshi at the mid-day Guide Awards at the St Regis yesterday. Pics/Rane Ashish

