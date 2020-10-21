Mumbai Crime: Man issues rape threat after Marathi actress says will charge Rs 1 lakh to attend birthday party

The Oshiwara police on Sunday arrested a 28-year-old man from Ahmednagar for allegedly issuing rape and death threats to Marathi actress Deepali Bhosale Sayed (40). Sayed had also contested the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly election on a Shiv Sena ticket in October 2019.

Also Read: Patient's husband threatens to kidnap doctor, make nude videos of her

Oshiwara police officers said the accused, identified as Sandeep Machchindra Wagh, had been harassing Sayed for the past one year. Speaking to Hindustan Times, actress Deepali Bhosale Sayed said, "In August 2019, I had gone to Ahmednagar for a protest regarding water issues. Wagh took my number from someone and started calling and texting me without any reason. I got fed up and blocked him."

"Recently on October 4, he called me again. I didn't realise it was him and answered the call. He told me that he was calling from Pathardi in Ahmednagar, and wanted to invite me for a birthday party. I told him that I charge Rs 1 lakh for attending any party. He then started abusing me, following which I warned him that I would file a police complaint. He replied that he would rape me and even kill me if I dared to visit Ahmednagar," she added.

Following this, the actress contacted her brother in Ahmednagar and told him everything. She even shared the number of the accused with her brother in order to know who the person was and why he was threatening and abusing her. However, when Sayed's brother called Wagh, he abused her brother as well. "He even tried to spread lies about me saying that he supplies drugs to me," Sayed said.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

Post this, Sayed approached the Oshiwara police and filed a complaint against the caller. The police registered a case under Sections 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and 506(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"We have arrested the accused and produced him before Andheri metropolitan magistrate court on Monday. He has been remanded in police custody for a day," Inspector Vivek Shende from Oshiwara police station said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news