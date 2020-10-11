Patient's husband threatens to kidnap doctor, make nude videos of her

This picture has been used for representational purpose only. Pic/Pexels

A female doctor in Ahmedabad's Bopal area has accused relatives of a patient of threatening to kidnap her and make nude videos of her. Police officials said that she was reportedly threatened over payment of bills. The woman doctor has filed a complaint at the Narol police station, in whose jurisdiction the hospital is located.

Also Read: Father kills son over property dispute, buries him during lockdown

According to a report in Ahmedabad Mirror, the complainant identified as Shilpa Naik (38) lives in Applewoods in Bopal and runs 'Indira Woman's Care and Multispecialty Hospital' in Narol. In her complaint, Naik said that on August 17, a pregnant woman named Maherinbanu Pathan, a resident of Vatva was brought to her hospital. An emergency cesarean section delivery was performed and Banu gave birth to a male child.

After giving birth to a male child, the woman was kept in the hospital for a few days. On the night of August 20, Dr. Naik was present in the hospital along with the night duty staff when Banu's husband Amirkhan Pathan accompanied by two-three other persons entered her office and started abusing her. When Naik objected to such behaviour, he allegedly threatened her.

Naik alleged that Pathan said that he would not clear the bill. She claimed that Pathan threatened to abduct her, make her nude video, and kill her if she demanded money. Pathan also sent her videos of 'talwarbaji' (sword performance) and claimed to be a loan recovery agent, Naik said in her complaint.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

Speaking to Mirror Naik said, "When the incident happened, I was alone in my office with my night staff. As the patient's condition was critical, an emergency caesarian had to be performed on her. I had filed an application with the police the next day itself."

Following this, Naik filed a complaint against Amirkhan Pathan and other unknown persons under sections of IPC for criminal intimidation and uttering abusive words.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news