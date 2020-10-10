Father kills son over property dispute, buries him during lockdown

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Uttar Pradesh police recently booked a man along with two others for allegedly killing his son over a property dispute and burying the body secretly during the COVID-19 enforced lockdown in April, in the Quila area of Bareilly.

An investigation by circle officer Saad Miyan and the autopsy report confirmed that the man had died of pellet injuries in the chest and head, reports Times of India. The report and investigation indicated that his death was not natural. After the revelation, Bareilly SSP Rohit Singh Sajwan suspended Quila SHO Manoj Kumar.

Police officials said that the SHO had reportedly refused to register an FIR earlier on the complaint of the deceased man's wife. The Bareilly police have now registered an FIR under the IPC sections of murder and disappearing of evidence against the father and brother. Both the accused were detained on Thursday.

After the sudden death of her husband, the wife had approached the police on numerous occasions. Finally, after her repeated complaints, her husband's body was exhumed and sent for autopsy.

On Wednesday, SSP Singh said, "The body was exhumed in the presence of a magistrate, and the investigation by the circle officer suggested it was an unnatural death. We are suspending the SHO for not registering the complaint and recommend a departmental probe against him. Two accused have been detained while the third one is still absconding."

