Engineering student dies after her hair gets entangled in go kart wheel

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

In an untoward incident, a 23-year-old engineering student lost her life in a mishap at a go-karting play zone in Telangana's Hyderabad on Thursday. Police officials said that the girl's hair got entangled in the go-kart wheel, due to which she suffered serious head injuries. She died while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Sri Varshini, a B.Tech final year student, along with her family members had gone to the play zone at Gurramguda area on the city outskirts on Wednesday evening. The friends settled into their karts and began their drive when all of a sudden, Varshini's helmet came off and her hair got entangled in the wheel of the go-kart.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

In the tragic incident, Varshini suffered injuries to her head. She was rushed to the hospital, where she breathed her last on Thursday evening. Her family alleged that the negligence of the organisers had claimed the life of their daughter. They alleged that the organisers did not take safety precautions resulting in the incident.

A case was registered at Meerpet police station in Rachakonda police commissionerate. Inspector Mahender Reddy said they have taken up the investigation.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news