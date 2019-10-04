MENU

Marathi actress Deepali Sayed joins Shiv Sena

Updated: Oct 04, 2019, 12:20 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Deepal Sayed will be contesting from Mumbra-Kalwa Assembly constituency

Deepali Sayed at Thackeray residence welcomed by Uddhav Thackeray, Rashmi Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray. Pic/ Shiv Sena's Twitter account
Deepali Sayed at Thackeray residence welcomed by Uddhav Thackeray, Rashmi Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray. Pic/ Shiv Sena's Twitter account

Marathi actress Deepali Sayed on Thursday joined Shiv Sena and is set to contest from Mumbra-Kalwa Assembly constituency in the forthcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019. Sayed joined the party in the presence of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, wife Rashmi Thackeray and son Aaditya Thackeray.

The announcement was made on the Twitter handle of Shiv Sena. Uddhav Thackeray welcomed Deepali Sayed in the party at Matoshree where the Thackeray clan resides. 

Apart from being an actor, Sayed is also known as an excellent dancer. She was a judge for a Marathi dance reality show and has been part of various Marathi films and television serials.

Yuva Sena president Aaditya Thackeray also recently filed his nomination for the upcoming Assembly polls from the Worli assembly constituency. He has disclosed his assets worth of Rs 16.05 crore. Aaditya is the first member of the family in three generations to contest elections.

The assembly elections will be held in Maharashtra on October 21, while counting of votes will take place on October 24.

Tags

shiv senauddhav thackerayaaditya thackeraymumbai news

