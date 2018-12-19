Mumbai Food: Lower Parel cafe know to show all a bun time

food

We revisited an outlet of an international cafe chain and their signature buns were just as yum, but prices a tad higher than before

Mutton kheema roll

Returning to an eatery we've reviewed in the past always throws up a whole lot of pertinent questions. Chief among them being — did we do justice to it the first time round? Eleven months after we visited Papparoti when it first opened in February 2018, we drop in for our very own "2.0 assessment" of the café and all it has to offer us. And we're happy to report that our earlier review couldn't have been more on the ball.

We're at the hip and trendy Lower Parel branch of the international café chain that first introduced the world to its signature brand of oxymoronically airy, yet crusty-topped butter buns in Malaysia in 2003.



Pappa milk tea with signature bun with dark chocolate drizzle

Comfortably ensconced in a corner booth, surrounded by potted plants and stacks of board games, we call for the signature bun (R185, all buns contain egg) slathered with the Nutella-doppelganger Lotus biscuit spread add on, that sets us back by another Rs 70. The gooey, buttery core of the bun works in perfect textural harmony with the coffee-crusted exterior. We team this with the tart and refreshing strawberry-basil ice tea (R210) and a well-made, hot Pappa milk tea (Rs 225) that unfortunately comes pre-sweetened.

One glance at the menu and we're acutely made aware of the fact that almost everything on it has been marked up by at least 10 per cent of the launch price. But then, there are also a few delicious new savoury entrants like the multigrain, smoked BBQ chicken sandwich (R275) with a subtle hint of sweet bell peppers and mayonnaise.



Exotic vegetable chargrilled pizza

The assertive hit of cinnamon in the generously-stuffed mutton kheema roll (R295) is just right. Sitting atop a crisp base, the exotic chargrilled vegetable 10-inch pizza (Rs 425) not just looks good, but tastes equally scrumptious, though we'd have liked a little more tomato-garlic sauce smeared on the base.

Unable to resist the lure of the baked goodness — that we can now get a whiff of as they come fresh off the oven — we decide to indulge in one last specimen in lieu of dessert. This time we gourmandise the dark chocolate anointed bun (Rs 185 and Rs 70 for the topping) and banish all thoughts of the crisp almond Nutella bun with Oreo (Rs 185 and Rs 90) for another equally crisp Sunday afternoon!



BBQ chicken sandwich. Pics/Raul Dias

Time 11am to 1am

At Oasis Reality, Lower Parel.

Call 8919067796

The Guide first reviewed Pappa Roti February 2018. We conduct select, anonymous follow-ups to assess maintenance of standards

